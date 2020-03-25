Gov. Herbert unveils 3-phase economic plan in response to COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert presented a three-phase plan to support Utah’s economy through the public health response to coronavirus crisis.

Governor’s Economic Response Task Force unveiled “Utah Leads Together” Tuesday– a plan to mitigate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report includes recommendations from dozens of state and industry leaders throughout Utah.

“Our highest priority is the health and welfare of Utahns,” said Governor Herbert in making the report public. “We must protect against the devastating health effects of COVID-19 and provide the best care possible to those who contract the virus. At the same time we must protect and provide concrete practices and policies to those impacted by the economic consequences the virus has created. And that includes everyone.”

To follow current social distancing guidelines the announcement was made via conference call and shared online.

THREE PHASES OF UTAH LEADS TOGETHER

Urgent Phase: A coordinated public health response coupled with historic economic stimulus from federal, state and local governments. The estimated duration is tentatively estimated to be eight to 12 weeks with the measure of challenge being job losses. Stabilization Phase: Public health measures and economic interventions begin to take effect. The estimated time frame is 14 weeks and the primary measure is job stabilization. Recovery Phase: Return to stability and positive job growth. This phase relies on successes in the prior phases and is estimated at eight to ten weeks in duration.

“We are extremely grateful to Utah’s government, policy, and business leaders for coming together and forming this plan for our state. The plan gives Utahns something to look forward to and gives us hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Chase Thomas, executive director of Alliance for a Better Utah in a statement.

