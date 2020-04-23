Gov. Herbert supports ‘safe and structured’ reopening of Utah’s national parks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert said he supports the safe and structured reopening of Utah’s five national parks.

President Donald Trump said that, in line with his administration’s guidelines, the federal government will work with states to reopen national parks and public lands, “for the American people to enjoy.”

Herbert issued a statement after Trump’s announcement which came at a tree planting ceremony Wednesday. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump planted a maple tree on the South Lawn of the White House in recognition of Earth Day and Arbor Day.

“Following our announcement last week to reopen state parks to all visitors, I support a safe and structured reopening of Utah’s five national parks, and other national recreation areas. We look forward to working with local health departments in finalizing plans to safely get people back into Utah’s own Mighty Five.

Outdoor recreation is important to the health and wellness of Utahns. It’s a great way to escape cabin fever and relieve stress and anxiety brought upon by current circumstances. We cannot, however, relax our efforts to practice safe social distancing and responsible recreation. We all play a part in keeping one another safe, whether in our communities, or recreating at a state or national park. By working together, I believe we can safely reopen these areas.

I encourage Utahns to recreate responsibly. Stay close to home, and practice safe social distancing. Give others at least six-feet of separation on trails, golf courses, fishing docks, overlooks and other areas. Avoid unnecessary risks that may result in hospitalizations. Do not congregate at trailheads and other popular common areas. Stay home if you’re sick, or have symptoms of the coronavirus. Keep parks and recreation areas clean by packing out what you pack in, and respect facility closures like visitor centers, campgrounds and restrooms.”

