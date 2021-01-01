Gov. Herbert shares New Year’s message

(ABC4 News) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert took to social media to share a New Year’s message.

Gov. Herbert has served for 11 and a half years as Utah’s 17th governor. Taking office in 2009, he is currently the nation’s longest-serving governor.

The following statement was shared by Gov. Herbert:

“Tonight, I want to wish all Utahns a happy, safe and healthy new year. As we celebrate 2020 drawing to a close and look forward to the future, I am filled with hope and gratitude. Even with the unexpected trials that accompanied 2020, we still are very blessed. It is my firm belief that we live during the greatest time and in the best state and nation in the world. We have magnificent healthcare and frontline workers, remarkable teachers, innovative businesspeople, and so much more. Central to Utah’s success is our commitment to friends, neighbors, and family. This devotion to community has helped to guide us through numerous challenges this year. I have always admired and appreciated Utahn’s willingness to rise to the occasion when called upon. No matter the future challenges we face, I know we will march forward with determination, collaboration, and kindness. We are only as strong as our communities, and for this reason, I am filled with boundless optimism for our future. Happy new year!”

Current Lt. Gov. and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox will be sworn in as Utah’s next governor on Jan. 4 at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts in St. George.

