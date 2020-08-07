Gov. Herbert orders flags lowered Saturday in honor of Sgt. Bryan Mount

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert has ordered U.S. flags and the Utah State flag to be lowered in honor of Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount, who will be buried on Saturday.

Sgt. Mount, 25, was an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper who died in a vehicle rollover accident on July 21 while conducting reconnaissance operations in eastern Syria, according to the Department of Defense.

“Tomorrow we will honor Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount for his selfless life and for his

dedication and sacrifice to our country,” Gov. Gary Herbert said. “He was a devoted soldier, husband, son, and friend to all those with whom he served. His life of kindness, love, and friendship is one well-lived no matter the length of time. Jeanette and I send our deepest condolences, support, and prayers to the Mount family at this time.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset

on Saturday, August 8, 2020, only.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.