Gov. Herbert orders bars, restaurants suspend dine-in services to slow spread of coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – State leaders continue to take measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in Utah.

The Utah Department of Health, in coordination with the Governor’s Office and Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force, issued an order to all restaurants, bars, and food service establishments in the state of Utah to suspend dine-in operations for a period of two weeks.

The order is intended to limit the spread of novel coronavirus in public spaces and takes effect, Wednesday, March 18, at 11:59 p.m.

During this period, restaurants and other food service entities can continue to offer curbside, drive-thru, pick up, and delivery options.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our communities, we must take quick action to adjust our daily lives and limit the spread of the virus,” Gov. Herbert said. “We have not made this decision lightly. I know this will disrupt lives and cost jobs, and for that I’m very sorry. Still, I’m convinced this will save many lives, and I’m also convinced that Utahns will step up to help each other and we’ll get through this together,” Herbert said in a statement Tuesday.

The order also institutes additional precautions to be taken by food establishments, including implementing additional sanitation measures and screening employees for symptoms of COVID-19.

