Gov. Herbert, Gov.-elect Cox, issue statements on the passing of Allyson Gamble, Executive Director for the Utah State Capitol

Utah (ABC4 News) — Allyson Gamble, Executive Director for the Utah State Capitol has passed away, Utah Governor-elect Spencer Cox announced on social media Saturday.

“Last night we lost one of Utah’s best. Our dear Allyson Gamble passed from a stroke. As Exec Dir of the @UTStateCapitol she will forever be part of this magnificent building. She was brave and fierce and kind. Our hearts are broken and we will miss her,” Cox stated.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued the following statement on the death of Allyson Gamble:

“This is a sad day for Utah, and all those who knew and loved Allyson. She was beloved by everyone! Our state Capitol is a magnificent building made all the more beautiful and welcoming to the public because of her dedication and professionalism in managing this tremendous asset. She had a special love for the people’s house – and everyone who worked in it. She was enthusiastic, warmhearted, and kind, and the Capitol building will be a little less bright in her absence. Jeanette and I extend our condolences to her family at this difficult and tender time and ask for God’s blessings to buoy them up!”