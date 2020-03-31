Gov. Herbert gives state option to hire retired workers, taps into funds for small business loans

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued two executive orders Monday related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first allows state and local agencies to hire to recently retired individuals in order to “meet needs for critical government functions,” according to a news release from the governor’s office. The order temporarily suspends provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act.

The second order suspends sections of state law limiting how funds from the Industrial Assistance Account can be accessed. This allow the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to tap into the fund in order to offer zero interest loans to small businesses under the Utah Leads Together Small Business Bridge Loan Program.

“Utah’s coronavirus response is comprehensive. It takes into account both crucial public health needs and economic needs. These executive orders will help us continue providing essential services, and create a pathway to support small businesses impacted by social distancing orders and recommendations,” said Herbert in a statement Monday evening.



