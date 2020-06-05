FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. The Department of Justice says in a statement that hackers have been attempting to obtain intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America in Utah Saturday to honor fallen officer Nate Lyday, with the Ogden Police Department.

Officer Lyday was shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call on May 28, 2020.

Officer Lyday will be laid to rest Saturday. A press release by the Ogden Police Department stated the funeral will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist Field, located at 2330 Lincoln Ave., Ogden.

The service will be followed by a procession to Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, located at 1718 Combe Rd., South Ogden. A graveside service, intended for the family, the Ogden Police Department, and invited guests, will include an Honor Guard Ceremony, flyover, and a final radio call.

Governor Herbert issued the following statement:

“Today, I join Utahns everywhere in saluting Officer Nathan Lyday. He was an outstanding public servant, a dedicated husband, and a hero. We are humbled by the love Officer Lyday showed, the service he rendered and the sacrifice he made. Jeanette and I send our deepest condolences, support and prayers to Nathan’s wife Ashley, to his parents Andrew and Nancy, and to the entire Lyday family”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset

on Saturday. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.