Gov. Herbert declares Wednesday as State Employee Recognition Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert declared Wednesday, Sept. 30 as State Employee Recognition Day.

In a tweet, Gov. Herbert said that public servants are found in all branches of state government and include public educators and law enforcement officers. The governor says that ‘their laudatory service and steadfast devotion to Utah is most praiseworthy’.

I am proud to declare today as State Employee Recognition Day in Utah. These public servants are found in all branches of state government and include our public educators and law enforcement officers. Their laudatory service and steadfast devotion to Utah is most praiseworthy. pic.twitter.com/KHyBq8OXnE — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) September 30, 2020

State Employees include those working in the military, law enforcement, border patrol, embassy employees, health care workers, and others who are ‘willing to risk their lives in order to protect the safety, prosperity, and rights of their fellow Americans.

In the governor’s declaration, he says that he encourages all Utahns to recognize and applaud the outstanding accomplishments and contributions of public employees at all levels.