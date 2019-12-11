Live Now
Gov. Herbert calls for special session to address tax reform

Local News

governor gary herbert_3901179828745882046

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert has called for a special session of the Utah State Legislature to address tax reform.

The Governor’s Office confirmed the session will convene Thursday, December 12.

The announcement comes the day after the Utah State Legislature Tax Restructuring and Equalization Tax Force voted 6 to 3 to move forward with a proposal to the full legislature.

One component of the proposal would increase the food tax from 1.75 to 4.85 percent.

Lawmakers supporting the proposal said the plan will increase education funding and provide Utahns with an income tax reduction of $160 million.

Opponents of the proposal say it would negatively impact Utahns already struggling to make ends meet.

Time and other details about the special session have not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

