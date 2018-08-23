Gov. Herbert appoints new commissioner of public safety

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Governor Herbert appoints Major Jess Anderson to Utah's commissioner of public safety (Governor Herbert's Office)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Governor Herbert appoints Major Jess Anderson to Utah's commissioner of public safety (Governor Herbert's Office)

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- After five years as Utah's commissioner of public safety, Commissioner Keith D. Squires is retiring from public service.

Before becoming commissioner of public safety in June of 2013 Squires served as deputy commissioner of public safety, director of emergency management, and as the governor’s homeland security advisor.

All in all, he has served as a sworn law-enforcement officer in the state of Utah for more than 31 years.

Thursday, Gov. Herbert appointed Major Jess Anderson to fill his spot.

Officials say Squires is retiring to accept a position in the private sector.

“Commissioner Squires has not only been a trusted and well-respected member of our cabinet and leader in our law enforcement community, but he is also viewed as a national expert in public safety and is often called on for his expertise. We will miss his contributions in state government,” Herbert said.

“I am sad to see this chapter end, but I look forward to working with Major Anderson, and I believe he will make wise decisions when it comes to our public safety,” he added.

Anderson has served 18 years at the Department of Public Safety, Utah Highway Patrol, Major in various capacities including on patrol, bicycle squad, motor squad, Special Emergency Response Team, DUI squad, and as a member of executive protection.

e currently serves as an assistant superintendent, charged with overseeing 475 state troopers throughout Utah. He also served as the president of the National Governor’s Security Association from 2009-2016.

Commissioner Squires' last day is August 31. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Commissioner Keith Squires retiring (Governor Herbert's Office)