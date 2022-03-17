SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer J. Cox will hold his monthly news conference on March 17 at 10:00 a.m.

The event will take place in downtown Salt Lake City.

As of March 15, Gov. Cox has signed 24 new bills, bringing the total number of signed documents from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 54.

Check out the recently signed bills below:

HB13: Special License Plate Designation

HB14: Board of Bank Advisors Sunset Extension

HB15: Child Care Amendments

HB17: State Small Business Credit Initiative Program Fund Amendments

HB20: Extension of the Utah Council on Victims of Crime

HB22: Open and Public Meetings Act Modifications

HB24: Employment Advisory Council Amendments

HB27: State Monuments Act Amendments

HB37: State Water Policy Amendments

HB39: State Construction Code Amendments

HB41: County Property Tax Statement Amendments

HB42: Education Sunset Extension

HB43: Hospitality and Tourism Management CTE Pilot Program Sunset Extension

HB44: Business and Labor Reporting Requirements

HB47: Extension for Controlled Substance Prescription Requirements

HB48: Utah Substance Use and Mental Health Advisory Council Sunset Extension

HB49: Study on State Hospital Capacity Sunset Amendments

HB50: Intergenerational Poverty Mitigation Amendments

HB78: Wildlife Conservation Fund

HB169: State and Local Employee Disaster Services

HB182: Local Health Department Order Amendments

HB190: Budgetary Procedures Modifications

HB199: Tangible Personal Property Tax Amendments

HB235: Speed Limit Designation Amendments