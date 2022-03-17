SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer J. Cox will hold his monthly news conference on March 17 at 10:00 a.m.
The event will take place in downtown Salt Lake City.
As of March 15, Gov. Cox has signed 24 new bills, bringing the total number of signed documents from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 54.
Check out the recently signed bills below:
HB13: Special License Plate Designation
HB14: Board of Bank Advisors Sunset Extension
HB15: Child Care Amendments
HB17: State Small Business Credit Initiative Program Fund Amendments
HB20: Extension of the Utah Council on Victims of Crime
HB22: Open and Public Meetings Act Modifications
HB24: Employment Advisory Council Amendments
HB27: State Monuments Act Amendments
HB37: State Water Policy Amendments
HB39: State Construction Code Amendments
HB41: County Property Tax Statement Amendments
HB42: Education Sunset Extension
HB43: Hospitality and Tourism Management CTE Pilot Program Sunset Extension
HB44: Business and Labor Reporting Requirements
HB47: Extension for Controlled Substance Prescription Requirements
HB48: Utah Substance Use and Mental Health Advisory Council Sunset Extension
HB49: Study on State Hospital Capacity Sunset Amendments
HB50: Intergenerational Poverty Mitigation Amendments
HB78: Wildlife Conservation Fund
HB169: State and Local Employee Disaster Services
HB182: Local Health Department Order Amendments
HB190: Budgetary Procedures Modifications
HB199: Tangible Personal Property Tax Amendments
HB235: Speed Limit Designation Amendments