SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Cox joined ABC4 live in the studio to discuss fireworks safety ahead of the holiday weekend.

Gov. Cox is encouraging people to not use fireworks and advising those who are doing fireworks to take extra precautions.

“We don’t want anybody to burn down their homes, burn down their neighbor’s house or start a wildfire that causes evacuations,” said Gov. Cox.

Those who cause wildfires will be held responsible.

Gov. Cox is also residents to check fire restrictions prior to taking part in festivities.