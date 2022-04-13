SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of law enforcement and mental health bills on Tuesday, April 12.

Here is a list of the bills and what they mean for Utahns:

HB194: Department of Corrections Education Services – This bill concerns educational and career-readiness programs for incarcerated individuals.

SB171: Behavioral Health Curriculum Program – This bill requires the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, within the University of Utah, to develop a youth behavioral health curriculum.

HB13: Special License Plate Designation – This bill creates a support special group license plate to support the Live On suicide prevention campaign.

HB226: Higher Education and Corrections Council – This bill establishes the Higher Education and Corrections Council to advise the Utah Board of Higher Education.

HB289: Insurance Coverage for Emergency Medical Service Personnel – This bill creates the Volunteer Emergency Medical Service Personnel Health Insurance Program.

HB138: Juvenile Justice Modifications – This bill amends provisions related to juvenile justice.

HB117: Victim Address Confidentiality Program – This bill creates an address confidentiality program for crime victims.

SB126: Officer Intervention and Reporting Amendments – This bill sets minimum standards for officer intervention and reporting of police misconduct.

HB153: Child Welfare Interview Requirements – This bill makes changes concerning child interviews during a child welfare investigation.

HB295: Physician Workforce Amendments – This bill creates grant programs related to the physician workforce.

HB23: First Responder Mental Health Services Amendments – This bill creates a grant program for mental health resources for first responders.

SB179: Criminal Justice Amendments – This bill addresses provisions related to the criminal justice system.

HB403: Justice Reinvestment Initiative Modifications – This bill requires the Division of Technology Services and the State Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice to collaborate on and create a Criminal Justice Database as a repository for statutorily required data.

These measures are meant to keep Utahns safe and improve mental health throughout Utah.