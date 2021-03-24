Gov. Cox says, ‘this was a very good session’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A little more than five hundred bills were sent to the Governor’s desk for his signature during the 2021 Legislative Session.

Governor Spencer Cox vetoed some of them while allowing others to go into law.

The Governor says he didn’t veto as many bills as he expected this session because lawmakers were more collaborative.

“I think most people will agree this was a very good session for the citizens in the State of Utah,” he says.

The governor tells us state officials invested in three things:

Education, Infrastructure, and people.

“There are so many good things that happened out there and I hope you review some of the things legislature passed,” says Gov. Cox.

One controversial bill dubbed the Endgame did get the governor’s signature Wednesday. The new law will mostly terminate the mask mandate, but keep it in place for a group with more than 50 people, and in schools.

The governor adds, “And the business can still require masks as well, and many of them are doing that.”

Gov. Cox says he was comfortable signing the bill. He expects COVID-19 hospitalizations and fatalities to decrease like the state’s case counts. This as more vaccine is expected to arrive in the state next month.

The governor vetoed brother-in-law Mike McKell’s bill that would put some restrictions on electronic media because he felt it was unconstitutional.

He also vetoed HB 98 that would allow builders to get their own inspectors if the city couldn’t perform an inspection on time. The bill also took municipalities’ discretion to require a neighborhood, home, or building to look a certain way. The governor says there are federal implications and wants to work on the bill during a special session.

The governor says he’s planning to call lawmakers back in May.

That’s when he says the state will be able to decide where the money from the latest stimulus package should be used while focusing on those hardest hit industries.