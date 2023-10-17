SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed two executive orders Tuesday recognizing the value of volunteering and service.

The first executive order encourages state agencies to organize department-wide service projects with administrative leave to participate. The order will apply to over 24,000 state employees.

The second order will promote community service outside of state employment. Effective immediately, the order will require businesses seeking economic development from the state to develop support to provide at least 20 service hours per high-paying job per year for the duration of the received incentive. This order was issued to encourage service and volunteerism to become an ongoing corporate value for those who receive state incentives.

“Service is a core part of our administration and of Utah’s culture at large – it’s who we are,” Cox said. “In Utah, we have more volunteers per capita than any other state in the nation, and as governor, I want to do everything I can to keep it that way. By providing opportunities and incentives to our state employees, our students and the private sector, we can improve mental health, build community, and ensure service and volunteerism remain a defining part of Utah culture.”

The governor also announced plans for a community symposium in January to discuss the science, benefits and practice of volunteerism, as well as promote opportunities for the community to get involved.



Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson will be leading a pilot program for service opportunities in Utah high schools.

More details on the symposium and pilot program will be released by the governor’s office over the coming weeks.