SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Feb. 26, Governor Spencer J. Cox has officially issued an executive order requiring the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) to remove all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products from the shelves of state-run liquor stores.

“Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights,” Gov. Cox said. “Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”

The products will not be reinstated until the order is revoked. The executive order does not extend past liquor stores, so Utahns are still able to sip on Russian-branded or produced beverages in restaurants and bars where the products are offered.

Similarly, the mandate additionally orders the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity to review the state’s acquisition of any other economic relationships with Russia.