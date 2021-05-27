Gov. Cox orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of San Jose shooting victims

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Governor Spencer J. Cox, in accordance with President Joe Biden’s recent proclamation, has ordered all Utah flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of a San Jose shooting that left a total of 9 people dead

The order states that flags should be flown at half-staff from sunset, May 26, to sunset, May 30.

In his proclamation Wednesday, Biden announced that all flags of the United States be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations, and naval vessels of the Federal Government.

Biden also directed that the flag be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad.

On Wednesday morning, an employee killed eight people before ending his own life while open firing at a rail yard in San Jose, Calif.

The incident is one of the latest mass killings that has emerged as the nation recovers from over a year of restrictions under the COVID-19 pandemic.