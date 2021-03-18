Gov. Cox orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Atlanta shooting victims

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) -In accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation, Governor Spencer Cox has ordered that all flags at Utah state facilities be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims killed in the shootings at three Atlanta massage parlors on Wednesday.

The order from Gov. Cox states that the flags will be flown at half-staff from sunset on March 18 until March 22.

Gov. Cox says private citizens and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff.

According to ABC4 sister station NewsNation, a 21-year-old man, identified as Robert Aaron Long, shot and killed 8 people at the three massage parlors. Six of the victims were Asian and seven of them were women.

According to the Associated Press, officials are investigating whether the shootings were racially motivated, as concerns are rising due to the rising number of hate crimes against Asian-Americans in the United States

Atlanta law enforcement tells the Associated Press that the suspect claimed he had a sex addiction, and targeted the massage parlors as he saw them as “sources of temptation.”

President Biden and Governor Cox recently called for flags to be flown at half staff in honor of the 500,000 Americans who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The statement from Gov. Cox and the initial order from President Biden can be found below:

The Associated Press contributed to this story