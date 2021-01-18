Gov. Cox orders bells to ring at Utah State Capitol in honor of COVID-19 victims Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox is ordering bells to ring at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

Gov Cox sent a tweet on Monday evening, saying that bells would ring 15 times at the Utah State Capitol to honor the 1,500 Utahns who have died from COVID-19.

“The state of Utah joins cities and towns across the country in lighting buildings in amber, lighting candles or ringing bells at 3:30 p.m. MT as part of a national COVID-19 memorial initiated by the Presidential Inaugural Committee,” Gov. Cox said in a tweet.

On Monday, the state of Utah marked a grim milestone on Monday with the Utah Department of Health reporting 1,500 COVID-19 deaths.

This comes as the United States prepares to pass the one year mark of its first COVID-19 diagnosis on Wednesday.

“It’s likely that this variant has been in Utah for a little bit, and we have now identified and confirmed we do have the UK variant circulating here in Utah,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist in a recent briefing with reporters on the variant from the United Kingdom.

As the Beehive State braces for what’s to come with the new variant detected in the U. K., there’s now a different one spreading in nearby California.

“We will never forget the heavy toll this deadly virus has taken in this state, and we pray for comfort and peace to the families and friends left behind,” Gov. Cox said in a tweet. “We hope all Utahns will join in honoring those we have lost during this national moment of remembrance.”