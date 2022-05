UTAH (ABC4) – Pressure is growing for lawmakers to act on gun control legislation.

On Monday, Gov. Cox said everything has to be looked at, including guns, mental health and culture.

He says that Utah has policies in place to try and prevent a school shooting from happening here.

The governor says although we’ve been fortunate to avoid a mass school shooting, he is concerned.

Gov. Cox says the politics need to be taken out of the conversation in order to find an agreement.