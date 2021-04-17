Gov. Cox lowers flags to honor victims of Indianapolis mass shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah flags are expected to be lowered to honor the victims of the Indianapolis mass shooting.

As of April 16, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The proclamation by the United States President states:

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on April 15,

2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by

the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of

The United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and

grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal

Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and

possessions until sunset, April 20, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this sixteenth day of April, in the year of

our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the

two hundred and forty-fifth. JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Officials ask that all flags should be maintained from sunset, April 16 to sunset, April 20, 2021. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate.