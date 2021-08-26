Gov. Cox lowers flags in honor of victims of Kabul attacks

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered that all U.S. and flags of the state of Utah be lowered in honor of the victims of the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Kabul’s airport Thursday, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. military members.

According to the order from Gov. Cox, flags at all state facilities will be flown at half-staff from sunset on August 26 until sunset on August 30.

Gov. Cox released a statement Thursday honoring those killed in the attacks, saying,

“Abby and I are deeply saddened to hear of the U.S. service members and civilians killed and injured in Afghanistan today. We owe an immense debt to the women and men in uniform who serve us so well and who are helping Afghan refugees flee from tyranny. Our prayers are with all our U.S. service members and their loved ones.”