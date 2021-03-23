Gov. Cox lowers flags in honor of the victims of Boulder, Colorado tragedy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah in honor of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

All state facilities will be required to lower their flags in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, which happened on Monday, March 22.

The directive is effective from sunset, March 23, 2021, to sunset, March 27, 2021, according to officials.

Private citizens and businesses are also encouraged to participate if they wish to.

In the proclamation, President Biden states:

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 27, 2021.”

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-third day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.”

