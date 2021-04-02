Gov. Cox lowers flags in honor of the victims of attack at United States Capitol Friday

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 15: The U.S. Capitol building is seen past American flags at the base of the Washington Monument on President’s Day, February 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. President’s Day was first observed in 1796 in recognition of George Washingtons birthday, the first President of the United States, which is February 22nd but it was eventually proposed to honor both Washington and President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12th, into one federally recognized holiday on the first Monday in February in 1971. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the lowering of the United States flag and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation.

This is being done as a sign of respect for the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, 2021.

The flags are to be lowered from sunset, April 2, 2021, to sunset, April 6, 2021.

Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to also participate if they can.

The President’s proclamation stated:

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA A PROCLAMATION

“As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, April 6, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this second day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.”