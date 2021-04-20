Gov. Cox lowers flags in honor of former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale

FILE – In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, gestures while speaking at a Students for Obama rally at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Following President Joe Biden’s proclamation, Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered that all flags at Utah state facilities lower in honor of former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale.

Mondale passed away on Monday in Minneapolis, according to his family. He was 93 years old.

According to the Associated Press, Mondale served as the attorney general and U.S. senator for Minnesota. He would later go on to serve as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Flags will remain at half staff at all state facilities from sunset of April 20 until sunset of the day of Mondale’s internment.

Utah citizens and businesses are encouraged to lower their flags to half staff as well, a letter from Governor Cox’s office said.

Gov. Cox most recently ordered flags to be lowered to half staff on April 16, to honor the victims of the mass shooting that occurred at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

The full statement from Gov. Cox and proclamation from President Joe Biden can be found below: