SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has extended an official invitation to Hollywood star Kevin Bacon to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his hit movie from the 80s, “Footloose.”

The movie, released in February 1984, was largely filmed across Utah County. Bacon starred in the main role of “Ren MacCormack,” alongside John Lithgow, Lori Singer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Chris Penn.

According to the AFI Catalog, the film used locations in American Fork, Lehi, Provo and Payson, including Payson High School for its backdrop. Bacon, who was 25 years old at the time, even went undercover for a few hours as a high school student in Payson, which convinced him that he could pass as a 17-year-old student.

The movie features Bacon’s Ren MacCormack who moves to a rural town where there has been a ban on Rock ‘n’ Roll and dancing. According to IMDB’s summary, MacCormack falls in love with the preacher’s daughter and tries to convince the city’s council and the community’s “fire-and-brimstone” preacher to lift their ban through dance.

“I was eight when [Footloose] came out and we loved it. Utah has never been the same,” said Cox in his invitation to Bacon. “I want to extend an invitation on behalf of the great state of Utah to have you come back. We need Ren back here in Utah. We’re still dancing but we would love to have you at Payson High School.”

Cox said he went to Bacon’s locker at Payson High and said that it was still there on display. Cox continued saying he could not wait to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary with Bacon in Utah.

As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, Kevin Bacon has not yet publically replied to Cox’s invitation.