SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah governor Spencer Cox is declaring May 18 as “Nathan Chen Day.”

The Salt Lake native and gold medalist is one of Utah’s Olympic ambassadors, and he’s also a three-time figure skating world champion.

The governor and other state leaders are recognizing him for his Olympic accomplishments.

Chen is currently travelling with the “Stars on Ice” tour and will be performing in front of the home crowd tonight at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.