Gov. Cox declares a liquid petroleum gas emergency

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Cox has issued a liquid petroleum gas emergency Tuesday evening, as the demand for propane in Utah rises.
Freezing temperatures and road closures due to weather conditions have elicited a spike in demand for propane in Utah and surrounding states.
Federal regulation limits the number of hours drivers can work to deliver liquid petroleum gas.
As a result, Gov. Cox has issued an emergency order to suspend those rules to allow more propane to be delivered in Utah.
“We can’t afford the kinds of delivery delays we’re seeing and we need to allow private sector solutions to occur,” Gov. Cox said. “This limited emergency declaration will help us get through this crisis.
The executive order is effective for the next 30 days.