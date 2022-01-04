Gov. Cox declares a liquid petroleum gas emergency

A trucker prepares to load his truck with fuel at the Marathon Oil Refinery in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 29, 2021. – Prices for gasoline rose 3.9 percent in September 2021, while overall energy prices are more than 36 percent higher than September 2020, without seasonal adjustment, the Labor Department reported in October. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP) (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Cox has issued a liquid petroleum gas emergency Tuesday evening, as the demand for propane in Utah rises.

Freezing temperatures and road closures due to weather conditions have elicited a spike in demand for propane in Utah and surrounding states.

Federal regulation limits the number of hours drivers can work to deliver liquid petroleum gas.

As a result, Gov. Cox has issued an emergency order to suspend those rules to allow more propane to be delivered in Utah.

“We can’t afford the kinds of delivery delays we’re seeing and we need to allow private sector solutions to occur,” Gov. Cox said. “This limited emergency declaration will help us get through this crisis.

The executive order is effective for the next 30 days.