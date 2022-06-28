SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In a press conference Tuesday morning, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced his new appointee to the state’s Supreme Court.

Utah Court of Appeals Judge Jill M. Pohlman will serve as the state’s new justice on the Supreme Court.

Pohlman must first be confirmed by the state senate before filling the position as one of the court’s five justices.

If she is confirmed, the Utah Supreme Court will be majority women for the first time in state history.

“After meeting with Judge Pohlman, reading her opinions and learning about her demeanor and reputation, I’m completely convinced she is the right choice to serve the people of Utah on the Supreme Court,” Gov. Cox said. “Her brilliant legal mind and her commitment to the rule of law will reinforce public trust in this vital institution.”

Before being appointed to the Utah Court of Appeals in June 2016 by former Gov. Gary Herbert, Pohlman was a partner at the law firm of Stoel Rives in both their litigation and appellate practice groups.

Born in Ogden, Pohlman graduated from Alta High School before earning her bachelor of science degrees in both political science and communication from the University of Utah. She then went on to earn her law degree from the U of U S.J. Quinney College of Law.

“I am truly honored to be appointed by Gov. Cox to the Utah Supreme Court,” Pohlman said. “I have been privileged to serve the citizens of Utah as a member of the Court of Appeals, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve in a new role. If confirmed, I will do my very best to apply the law with impartiality and fidelity and to treat everyone with courtesy and respect.”

Judge Pohlman lives in Salt Lake City with her husband, Troy, and their three children.