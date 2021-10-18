Gov. Cox announces Afghan Community Fund to help Utah refugees

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In anticipation of 756 Afghan refugees arriving in Utah, a new fund has been set up to aid the incoming residents.

Gov. Cox announced the creation of the Afghan Community Fund, aimed at supporting Afghan refugees in critical areas such as legal support, health care, education, and special needs for women and children. After an in-depth analysis, the fund is a public-private partnership that will focus on addressing important resource gaps regarding the venture.

Officials say the majority of refugees were granted humanitarian parole to enter the United States due to threats to their safety. Currently, refugees are staying at several military bases receiving medical care, security screenings, and general preparation for resettlement. The refugees will also be eligible to work in Utah.

“The Afghan Community Fund, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Utah, will ensure that Utah is prepared to welcome and support Afghan refugees,” officials say. “Under the leadership of Governor Spencer Cox, the state is working to address resource gaps in community, housing, and basic needs for the 765 people who will soon resettle here.”

Salt Lake City was chosen as a resettlement city for Afghan refugees back in August among other major cities throughout the country.

The U.S. Congress recently passed a continuing resolution extending benefits to refugees and humanitarians parolees for food and housing assistance.

To learn more about the Afghan Community Fund and to donate, click here.