Gotcha!: Humane Society of Utah hosting free pet adoption event

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Humane Society of Utah is hosting a free event for locals looking to bring home a new fuzzy family member this weekend.

On Sunday, the Humane Society will hold Gotcha Day, an adoption extravaganza with food vendors, photo-ops, and an interactive art piece on hand.

The event, which is sponsored by Mountain West Veterinary Specialists, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will serve as a birthday party of sorts to celebrate when a pet in need of a home will receive a new family.

“For humans, birthdays are a great way to celebrate our loved ones. Nowadays, our furry four-legged housemates are considered family members as well, and we want to celebrate our love for them.” says Vaughn R. Maurice, Executive Director at Humane Society of Utah, “With adopted pets, we often do not know their birthdays, but we always remember the day we ‘got’ them.”

Organizers state the event is both family and dog-friendly.