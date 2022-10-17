SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Google is introducing two new internet plans that will make it’s already fast fiber internet even faster.

Beginning in early 2023, Google Fiber will be introducing 5 Gig and 8 Gig internet speeds. The Salt Lake Valley will be one of three early adopters of the new internet speeds along with Kansas City and West Des Moines, Iowa.

Google Fiber has been expanding rapidly across the Wasatch Front since first being introduced in 2015. The proclaimed “fastest internet in the country” is either now available or will be coming soon to Salt Lake City, Taylorsville, South Salt Lake, Provo, Draper, West Jordan, Kearns and more.

The two new tiers of internet speeds will feature symmetrical upload and download speeds and a Wi-Fi 6 router, though customers will still be able to use their own router if they choose. The 5 Gig internet speed will be priced at $125/month and 8 Gig speeds will be priced at $150/month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Google, the two speeds are designed for customers who are heavy internet users such as creative professionals who use large files and cloud services or households with large shared internet demands.

Salt Lake Valley residents can find out if they can take advantage of Google’s unprecedented internet speeds by visiting Google Fiber’s availability website.