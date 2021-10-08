Google Fiber to expand into another Salt Lake County community

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Yet another Salt Lake County community will have access to Google Fiber.

Since 2015, Google Fiber has been expanding across the Wasatch Front. It started in Provo, expanded into Salt Lake City, and has since stretched into multiple other cities.

On Friday, South Jordan announced it has passed a resolution to allow Google Fiber to access the City’s public right-of-way to install network facilities.

“We’re excited to have another internet provider here in South Jordan,” says Mayor Dawn Ramsey. “Our residents and businesses have asked for more choices, and our City Council is happy to do its part to make that happen.”

In 2022, Google Fiber Utah will begin installing fiber along roads throughout the city.

“We’re continuing to grow our network across the Wasatch Front,” says Jacob Brace, Google Fiber Government and Community Affairs Manager. “We look forward to connecting South Jordan residents to fast, reliable internet and expect to start offering service in some areas in early 2022.”

Google Fiber will begin notifying residents and businesses before work begins in their area, and when broadband internet service will being.

“Google Fiber will work to reduce the disruption and impact to our residents by using smaller trenches,” said South Jordan City Public Information Officer Rachael Van Cleave.

In July, Google Fiber announced it was on track to finish its initial build in Salt Lake City and was gearing up to launch building efforts in North Salt Lake and Woods Cross. Google Fiber is also present in or in the process of building a presence in South Salt Lake, Taylorsville, Millcreek, and Holladay.