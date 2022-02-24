WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Another Utah community will have access to Google Fiber soon.

The West Jordan City Council approved an agreement on Wednesday that will allow Google to provide “high-speed internet access to residents businesses throughout the city.”

Earlier this month, Draper was the latest city to receive the upgrade.

Google Fiber uses fiber optic cables to bring high-speed internet to homes and businesses. The new agreement allows Google to access any public infrastructure needed for installation purposes including public roads, park strips and other city property.

“We are proud to have finalized an agreement with a private company that doesn’t require any extra cost on our residents to install,” said West Jordan City Mayor Dirk Burton. “We’ve learned over the past two years that we are increasingly reliant on an internet connection for school, work, and even medical visits. We look forward to this project and feel it will be extremely beneficial for our residents.”

Construction is slated to begin later this year, with the first West Jordan customers expected to come online around early 2023.

Since 2015, Google Fiber has been expanding across the Wasatch Front, settling into multiple cities since then.

“Google Fiber is expanding its network throughout Salt Lake County to ensure that people have access to the high-speed, high-bandwidth internet service that is so necessary in today’s world,” says Google.

“West Jordan leaders understand how important it is to have fast, reliable internet service,” said Jacob Brace, Government and Community Affairs Manager for Google Fiber. “Working with the city, we’re delighted to continue construction of this project into West Jordan later this year.”

