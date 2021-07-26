Google Fiber expanding to 2 Utah cities, finishing initial build in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Google Fiber is on track to finish its initial build in Salt Lake City and is gearing up to launch building efforts in three more Utah cities.

It has been seven years since Google Fiber first expanded into Utah, starting in Provo and expanding to start building its network in Salt Lake City in 2015.

Since then, the fiber network has begun building in numerous cities across the Wasatch Front – South Salt Lake, Taylorsville, Millcreek, and Holladay. The company says it expects to launch build efforts soon in Sandy after reaching an agreement with the city in May.

In a Monday blog post, Google Fiber announced plans to build in North Salt Lake, and as of last week, Woods Cross. These two cities are the farthest north Google Fiber has expanded in Utah.

For Salt Lake City residents, as the initial build comes to an end, you can now expect to have access to the fiber internet network.

Google Fiber is reportedly working with other cities across the Wasatch Front to expand its network.