Google Fiber coming to Utah County community

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Springville, you’re next.

Google Fiber has been expanding across the Wasatch Front and has found its next stop – Utah County’s Springville. This is the furthest south Google Fiber has expanded.

The internet service has been growing in Utah since 2015, starting in Provo and expanding into Salt Lake City. Earlier this month, South Jordan became the eighth Utah community to approve a resolution to allow Google Fiber to access the City’s public right-of-way to install network facilities.

Tuesday night, Springville Mayor Rick Child announced at the Springville City Council that Google Fiber will come to town in 2022.

“The citizens of Springville have been requesting a ‘high speed’ internet service option for many years,” says Mayor Child, “and tonight we are happy to announce that not only are we getting ‘high speed’ internet, but we are welcoming Google Fiber.”

A unanimous vote of the City Council approved the license agreement to bring Google Fiber to Springville.

“In the past we have had other organizations offer to bring a ‘high speed’ internet service to our community, but those offers came with a significant price tag and risk associated with the citizens’ tax dollars,” Child explains. “Whenever possible we avoid placing the City at risk with agreements that require taxpayer funds upfront with no guarantee of having them paid back to the City.”

According to Jacob Brace, Google Fiber Government and Community Affairs Manager for Utah, there is no cost or guarantees required from Springville for the buildout. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022 and build-in completed in 2023.

In July, Google Fiber announced it was on track to finish its initial build in Salt Lake City and was gearing up to launch building efforts in North Salt Lake and Woods Cross. Google Fiber is also present in or in the process of building a presence in South Salt Lake, Taylorsville, Millcreek, and Holladay.