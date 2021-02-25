Google Fiber coming to South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake residents will soon have access to Google Fiber’s fiber network.

A Wednesday release says the City of South Salt Lake has entered into an agreement to bring Google Fiber to the area.

Mayor Cherie Wood made the announcement during a City Council meeting, explaining that the agreement allows Google Fiber to begin building its fiber-to-the-home network in South Salt Lake.

Residents and businesses are expected to be able to begin signing up for internet service by this summer.

“Digital equity and inclusion are imperative for resident success. Working with Google Fiber creates new options for broadband access and connectivity in our community,” says Mayor Wood. “Google Fiber’s expansion into South Salt Lake will assist us in addressing the digital divide.”

South Salt Lake says its Promise SSL initiative provides out-of-school programming with an academic and prevention focus. Some of the city’s youth and families have insufficient access to the internet, hindering opportunities and their ability to prosper, according to the city.

Google Fiber aims to provide access and connectivity citywide.

“South Salt Lake and Mayor Wood recognize the opportunity that access to fast, reliable internet can

make in a community,” says Jacob Brace, Google Fiber Government and Community Affairs Manager of Utah. “Google Fiber is excited to be part of South Salt Lake’s goals of being a connected and innovative city.”

“It is often said that we are a small city with big opportunities, I am thrilled about our work with Google Fiber and the many opportunities it will afford residents and businesses,” says Mayor Wood.

The release says South Salt Lake will continue the legacy as a “city on the move” through the Google Fiber agreement that will provide residents and businesses alike with reliable, fast broadband internet.

In July, Millcreek announced Google Fiber was coming to its community. In 2019, Google Fiber expanded its service to more Salt Lake City residents.