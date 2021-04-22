Google Fiber coming to another Utah city

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Another Utah city will have access to Google Fiber.

Taylorsville officials approved an agreement to bring in the high-speed, high-bandwidth internet services. Five other cities in Utah have Google Fiber, but Taylorsville is the first on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley.

“We are thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership,” says Mayor Kristie Overson. “Google Fiber is coming to Taylorsville!”

Google Fiber uses fiber optic cables to bring high-speed internet to homes and businesses. On public streets, in the city’s utility right of way, a narrow cut is made and the fiber is placed in the right-of-way, then run to the house once residents sign up for service. The process uses micro-trenching to speed up construction and reduce disruption.

“Now with Google Fiber, we’ll be more connected than ever,” Mayor Overson says. “We know cutting-edge technology is essential to our community, and we are driven to provide the best possible options. It’s important that we as a city plan for a high-tech future and offer a digital bridge.”

Google Fiber will also be coming to South Salt Lake residents after officials reached an agreement in February. In July, Millcreek announced Google Fiber was coming to its community. In 2019, Google Fiber expanded its service to more Salt Lake City residents.