Google Fiber coming to another Salt Lake County city

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Google Fiber is coming to yet another Utah city.

Sandy City has finalized an agreement with Google Fiber to bring the high-speed fiber internet service to its residents. Google Fiber offers 1 and 2 Gig internet service to household customers, along with small business service.

Construction on the fiber network will in Sandy will begin later this year with the hopes to finish the initial build in two years.

If you live in Sandy, you should expect to see construction crews in the roadways and adjacent softscapes/yards that are part of the city’s right-of-way easement. Crews will notify residents and businesses before construction with door hangers, street signage, cones, and other safety and informational efforts.

“The residents of Sandy City have long needed additional options when it comes to high-speed internet service,” says Mayor Kurt Bradburn. “This partnership with Google Fiber will fill the gaps in service and provide a highly competitive choice for homes and small businesses in Sandy. Spending the last year working and going to school from home has shown that having reliable internet service is no longer a luxury but a fundamental need to live in society.”

Last month, Taylorsville officials announced an agreement with Google Fiber to bring the internet provider to the city. Multiple other Utah cities – Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, Provo, Millcreek, and Holladay – have also reached similar agreements.

More details about Google Fiber can be found here.