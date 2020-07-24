Good Samaritan stops to fix US flag

CLINTON, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A random act of kindness caught on doorbell cam! A U.S. flag had fallen down at Aaron Herrera’s house in Clinton. Your flag laying on the ground during a state holiday is not how anyone wants it to be.

But this flag was not going to stay on the ground.

Apparently, a construction worker was driving by and saw the distressed flag and decided he was going to do something about it.

He stopped in the middle of the street, grabbed a hammer, reset the rebar stand, and placed the flag back on display.

Then, he got back in his truck…and drove off.

None of us would have ever known it took place except for the vigilant doorbell that caught the good Samaritan in the act.

We at ABC4 News salutes the man who cared enough about the flag to fix the problem. Your kindness did not go unnoticed!