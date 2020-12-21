Good News: Logan Dine n’ dash suspects come forward

LOGAN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – You butter believe it, suspects involved in Logan City’s dine and dash have turned themselves in.

On December 3, three men were reported to have entered the Mandarin Garden and left without paying for their meals in Logan City.

Logan City officials were able to retrieve pictures of the dine and dash suspects and reached out to the public asking for support in identifying them.

According to Logan City officials, one of the men approached the unattended cash register, picked up a toothpick, and left.

The other two men then followed making no attempt to settle their lunch bill.

A man from the incident has now come forward since the public plea and has paid off the bill, Logan City Officials share Monday.

It is believed that that bill was under 60 dollars.