‘Good neighbors’ credited for keeping Tooele Co. flooding from being worse

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in Tooele County are looking toward the future as they deal with the aftermath of Sunday’s storm. The torrential downpour left many with water damage in their homes and a lot of clean-up to do.

Several residents told ABC4 News if it were not for their neighbors jumping in to help during the storm, things could’ve been a lot worse. Many community members who were dealing with their own problems from the storm went door to door to try and make sure others were not dealing with the same thing.

While many of them will be cleaning up for a while, the sense of community in Tooele County is giving a lot of people comfort.

Glen Turnbow moved into a new home in Tooele County a few months ago.

“Having good neighbors especially in situations like this sure makes a difference,” Turnbow says.

He said his neighbors’ willingness to step up during this storm, while his family was out of town, solidified why he moved to Tooele County.

“Really our neighborhood has taken care of us pretty well and that’s what sold us on moving here actually,” Turnbow continues.

When Turnbow got back home he found his neighbors bringing more sandbags over and bailing out water that was making its way inside it.

Water was rolling down the outside stairs, off the roof and making its way into Turnbow’s family room.

“It was coming down and you take that big area of roof two and a half inches in a short amount of time… it won’t take a long time to fill something like this up,” Turnbow explains.

While he waits to find out exactly how much damage was caused by the storm he told ABC4 News it could have been a lot worse.

“The good neighbors that we have will be the thing that keeps us here and if we have to leave it will be the thing that we will be very sorry about that,” Turnbow says.

ABC4 News spoke with other Tooele County residents who said the neighborhood rallied around one another during this storm.

“We just made one phone call and within seconds there was about 10 to 15 people that came and helped us,” Tooele Resident Carol Jones shares.

“Anybody that needs help they are just right there to help you in the blink of an eye with no hesitation,” Jones comtinues.