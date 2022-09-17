SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It wasn’t that long ago that we were breaking records for heat in Utah, but now we’re seeing the type of fall that we expect. After a very stormy week we should be looking at a (mostly) drier weekend with cooler temperatures before a warmer, and windier, workweek kicks off.

Northern Utah can expect some isolated storms with the best chances coming from the very northern areas and higher elevations. Temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s and will be mostly pleasant. We’ll also start to see some winds picking up coming from the south bringing a little warmer weather, and we’ll have mid 80’s for a few days before we see our next chance at moisture coming Wednesday and Thursday.

Down south, the Sun will be out through most of the state as the same wind lifts temperatures for a few days. But we are still looking at temps below normal for much of southern Utah. By Wednesday, temperatures will drop well below normal and some chances for moisture will make their way into the state, starting with the southeastern corner. These storms should stick around for a few days before heading off.

Bottom Line?! All in all, it should be a little cool, but a very nice weekend across the state – with maybe a few storms scattered around.

