Golf course repeatedly vandalized in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s been five days of vandalism at the Bonneville Golf Course in Salt Lake City.

Golf course employees say they’ve spent their week trying to fix the damage done over the last several days.

Employees say the vandals, who they think are teens, ripped up the green while trying to spell something. Neighbors or cameras have not been able to catch the suspects.

“We spend a lot of time making the golf course beautiful and for someone to do this for no reason whatsoever there’s nothing to get out of it… It’s getting ridiculous,” said Bryan Witzel, Bonneville Golf Course Superintendent.

If you have any information on who could be causing the damage, call Salt Lake City police 801-799-3000.