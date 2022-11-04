SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Golden Corral restaurants across the nation will be giving out free “thank you” meals to all U.S. service members and veterans on Monday, Nov. 14, in recognition of Veterans Day.

All active and retired service members can receive free meals by visiting a Golden Corral restaurant on its 22nd annual Military Appreciation Night between 5 p.m. and closing time.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the true American heroes who selflessly defend our country and protect our freedoms,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral. “Military Appreciation Night is one of our most cherished traditions that we look forward to every year. While it pales in comparison to what they do for us, a free meal is our way of showing our appreciation and gratitude for their service and sacrifice.”

Golden Corral has a total of six locations across Utah. They can be found in Midvale, Provo, Layton, Cedar City, St. George and Ogden.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The offer is available for dine-in only, and it is not applicable to spouses or family members. A military identification is not required to receive the free meal.

The buffet and grill chain will also be raising funds through guest contributions for Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit that provides support for veterans and their families.