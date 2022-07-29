SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The groundbreaking for the first ever Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was held Friday.

The monuments will honor the families of active military members and carry on the legacy of their loved ones who have served.

Sandy is now the fourth city in Utah to hold a Gold Star Memorial.

Gold Star Memorial Monuments are a two-sided tribute made of black granite. One side bears the words: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our freedom.

On the other side of the monument, there are scenes etched on each of the four panels: Homeland, Family, Patriot and Sacrifice.

At the center of the tribute is a silhouette of a saluting service member which represents the Legacy of the Loved Ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments are established by The Woody Williams Foundation, founded by Hershel “Woody” Williams, who was the last living recipient of the Medal of Honor from World War II, and who recently passed away in June 2022.

Gold Star Families Foundation is looking to raise $20,000 from community members and local businesses. Fundraising efforts are through the Colonel Flag Foundation.

The monument is expected to be built and dedicated by September.