600 snowmen surround Capitol, protesters urge Romney to take climate action

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Six hundred snowmen are currently surrounding the State Capitol, Sunday.

On February 21, hundreds of snowmen have appeared outside the Utah State Capitol building holding signs demanding a price on carbon to save their ‘endangered species’, targeting their delivery at Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney.

The snowmen are also seen displaying Twitter handle @pricecarbonplz. A Twitter account known for highlighting snowmen from all around the country also demanding a price on carbon.

According to a press release, doppelganger snowmen were also on the other side of the country last week outside Chuck Schumer’s New York office demanding climate action.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the mirror gatherings.

Officials say, as of right now, it is unclear whether the building faculty will attempt to remove the snowmen in the morning.

A spokesperson for the group informs that the snowmen will be gone by February 22, Monday afternoon.