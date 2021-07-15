Going to an event? Officials say double check your tickets

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With summer in full swing, there are a number of concerts, musicals, and plays coming to the Beehive State.

Arguably one of the largest is Garth Brooks performing are Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

With more events on the horizon, officials are seeing more Utahns scammed out of their seats.

“It’s just beginning to be something that really disturbs but it puts a bit of distrust on your online purchases because you never know for sure who you’re talking to,” says Michael Fox with the Hale Center Theatre.

Fox tells us at a recent production, customers were taken for hundreds of dollars in ticket scams.

“And that was just painful and sad to see that someone was cheated that way,” he adds.

The Utah Cultural Alliance came up with a quick resource for folks to avoid buying fake tickets through SafeTixUT.com

Executive Director Crystal Young-Otterstrom says, “oftentimes, consumers are more upset with the venues than themselves when we can’t do anything when we weren’t the person who defrauded them.”

To prevent that from happening, here are four There 4 You Tips.

Purchase tickets through an authorized retailer

Use a credit card instead of cash for the tickets

Don’t buy a ticket before the sale officially starts

If you have any questions, call to confirm the ticket

Jonathan Miles with the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera adds, “They are just bidding on keywords trying to get consumers to go to their sites and selling tickets at an inflated price hoping someone will buy a ticket through them and they will go and try to fulfill that ticket on the back end.”

“What we see over and over again are people selling tickets they don’t actually own and then they can’t for fill, or they’ll sell a pdf of a ticket to multiple people and whoever shows up first is the person who gets the seats,” says Otterstrom. “If you do need to go into the secondary market, you can go to places like Stub Hub where they self-police.”

If you do get duped, The Utah Cultural Alliance says they can help you report the potential fraud.

Miles adds, “Then consumer protections can go and find these websites that are fraudulently selling tickets to events.”