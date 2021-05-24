Going on vacation? Sandy PD will watch your home while you’re gone

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy residents will have a little less to worry about next time they travel out of town.
The Sandy Police Department has announced their “vacation watch” service.
The service allows Sandy residents to request the department to make extra patrols by their home while on vacation. Patrols will then monitor your home for any suspicious activity.
Sandy police say homeowners who request the service will need to provide their departure and return dates, descriptions of vehicles that belong to the home or may visit the home, and disclose the people who are authorized to visit the home at least three days before the departure date.
The service is free but is only available to those who live within Sandy city limits, according to the department.
Sandy PD have clarified that while they can keep an eye on your home, they can’t guarantee a home will not be burglarized while you’re away. The department also says they cannot guarantee your home will be patrolled daily.
Those interested in the service can click here to fill out a request form for the “vacation watch” service.
Sandy police also advise residents to practice the following tips to ensure your home is safe while you’re gone:
- Arrange with a trusted neighbor or relative to pick up and hold your mail and newspapers so they don’t pile up. If this is not possible, notify your news carrier and the post office to hold these deliveries.
- Make arrangements to have the lawn mowed or walks shoveled while you are gone. Have a neighbor check daily to remove papers and circulars left on your door and in your yard. If desired, have your garbage cans taken out and back in on pick up day. All these suggestions give your home an appeared to be lived-in look.
- If you have valuables in your home, take them to your bank deposit box or other secure location. If using a safe in the home, ensure it is bolted to a secure surface (i.e. the floor). Deposit extra cash laying around into your bank account.
- Make sure all windows, doors, and locks are in good repair and all sliding doors and windows are secured with a lock and bar, dowel, sliding bolt, or security pin.
- Set timers to turn on lights and a radio or TV periodically to give your home a lived-in appearance.
- Arrange with a trusted neighbor or relative to watch your home and give them a spare key. Let them know where and how you can be reached in case of an emergency. Write their telephone number down so you can check with them during your time away. Let them know of anyone that might have legitimate access to the house while you are away. Alert them if you request a vacation watch through the police department.
- Make certain all windows and doors are closed and locked. Lock your garage door(s) too. You may even opt to unplug your automatic garage door. Take a walk around the house and check that all doors and windows are properly secured.