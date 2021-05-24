Going on vacation? Sandy PD will watch your home while you’re gone

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy residents will have a little less to worry about next time they travel out of town.

The Sandy Police Department has announced their “vacation watch” service.

The service allows Sandy residents to request the department to make extra patrols by their home while on vacation. Patrols will then monitor your home for any suspicious activity.

Sandy police say homeowners who request the service will need to provide their departure and return dates, descriptions of vehicles that belong to the home or may visit the home, and disclose the people who are authorized to visit the home at least three days before the departure date.

The service is free but is only available to those who live within Sandy city limits, according to the department.

Sandy PD have clarified that while they can keep an eye on your home, they can’t guarantee a home will not be burglarized while you’re away. The department also says they cannot guarantee your home will be patrolled daily.

Those interested in the service can click here to fill out a request form for the “vacation watch” service.

Sandy police also advise residents to practice the following tips to ensure your home is safe while you’re gone: